Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will face trial on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, one count of forcible sodomy and other charges, a judge ruled Thursday, the second day of Winslow's preliminary hearing in Vista, California.

Winslow's bail was set at $2 million by Superior Court Judge Harry M. Elias, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Winslow also faces one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and two misdemeanor counts of trespassing. The trespassing counts were initially felonies, but Elias knocked them down to misdemeanors, the Union-Tribune reported.

Winslow had been held without bail since his arrest last month.

Two criminal counts of attempted burglary were thrown out.

Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens, during closing arguments at the preliminary hearing on Thursday, said DNA linked Winslow to a 54-year-old woman who alleges Winslow raped her after picking her up while she was hitchhiking. The woman failed to identify Winslow in court Wednesday, identifying his attorney instead.

Two other women also failed to identify Winslow in court on Wednesday.

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors allege the crimes were committed against multiple women in Encinitas, California, where Winslow lives. He was arrested in June.

Winslow, 34, played 10 seasons in the NFL and was a 2007 Pro Bowl selection. His final season was 2013, his lone season with the New York Jets.