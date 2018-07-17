ESPN's all-retirement team is back for its third installment -- an entire 22-man lineup of players who called it quits this offseason.

The squad is once again stocked with Hall of Fame pedigrees, All-Pros and Pro Bowlers, many of whom left the game with dignity intact. Fourteen of the 22 logged at least a decade despite a league-wide push for younger and cheaper options through the draft.

There's not a lot of depth on the defensive line and at wide receiver, but this roster could win some games in 2018.

Let's get to it.

Quarterback: Carson Palmer

Palmer follows all-retirement alumni Peyton Manning and Tony Romo as accomplished signal-callers who battled injuries in their mid-30s. His 294 touchdowns and 46,247 passing yards over 14 seasons might not be enough for the Hall of Fame, but his moments of brilliance shouldn't be overlooked -- most notably, his air-it-out work late in his career with Bruce Arians in Arizona.

Carson Palmer played his final five seasons in Arizona. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Running back: Matt Forte

A hybrid tailback/receiver before it was trendy, Forte announced his retirement after 10 seasons. From 2007-17, no offensive player compiled more yards from scrimmage than Forte's 14,468, per NFL research. He never played fewer than 12 games in a season despite dealing with several injuries and fumbled 22 times over his career. A natural all-retirement star.

Matt Forte spend the first eight seasons of his 10-year career in Chicago. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Running back: DeMarco Murray

Two-back sets with Murray and Forte will be fierce. Last week, the three-time Pro Bowler announced on ESPN that "it's time for me to hang it up" after seven seasons. Murray was elite in 2014, slicing through defenses for 1,845 yards behind the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line.

DeMarco Murray had his best season in 2014, when he earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors with the Cowboys. AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Backup: Danny Woodhead. The former Chadron State star fought through an early-career knee injury to become a go-to target for Tom Brady and Philip Rivers.

Offensive tackle: Joe Thomas

Scientists made the perfect left tackle in a football laboratory and Joe Thomas came out. His quick feet, textbook hand usage and the durability to never miss a snap for 11 seasons make him a Hall of Fame lock and a bright spot in a dim Cleveland Browns era.

Joe Thomas logged more than 10,000 straight snaps before injury sidelined him halfway through the 2017 season. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Offensive guard: Richie Incognito

A bizarre career marred by a bullying scandal in Miami turned positive in Buffalo, where Incognito made Pro Bowls from 2015-17. The mauling guard played 12 seasons and beats out Joe Berger for one of the two guard spots. Incognito reportedly retired over liver and kidney issues.

Richie Incognito made the Pro Bowl all three seasons he was in Buffalo. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Backup: Joe Berger. He overcame journeyman status as a reliable starter in Minnesota.

Center: Nick Mangold

One of the best centers of his generation started 164 games, made two All-Pro teams and helped keep the New York Jets' offensive line respectable through some lean years. Mangold was out of football for a year before announcing his retirement this offseason.

Nick Mangold was released by the Jets in February 2017 before formally announcing his retirement this April. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Offensive guard: Eric Wood

Wood played most of his career at center but slides to guard because of Mangold's presence. The long-productive Bill was forced into retirement because of a severe neck injury discovered in his season-ending physical. That doesn't discount a football pedigree that includes 120 starts and one Pro Bowl.

A neck injury forced Eric Wood to retire after nine seasons in Buffalo. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

Offensive tackle: Zach Strief

Strief and Orlando Franklin battled for starting honors here, but Strief's career spanned five more years, he was routinely a Pro Football Focus favorite and a steady presence during the New Orleans Saints' uneven years. Drew Brees loved the guy.

Zach Strief tore his ACL and MCL in 2017 before announcing his retirement this offseason. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

Backup: Orlando Franklin. He played seven seasons and made it to one Super Bowl.

Tight end: Jason Witten

The all-retirement team is short on playmakers, but Witten provides a much-needed boost. After 15 years as a fixture in Dallas, Witten is the third- or fourth-best tight end of his generation behind Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and possibly Antonio Gates. Witten started every game since 2007 and never caught fewer than 63 passes since winning the Cowboys' full-time job in 2004.

Jason Witten is set to join ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Wide receiver: Vincent Jackson

Jackson hadn't played since October 2016 because of a knee injury before quietly retiring this offseason. After 12 NFL seasons and 57 touchdowns, Jackson will always be known for his big-play ability. He and DeSean Jackson (no relation) were the only two players whose careers began in the 2000s to catch at least 500 passes and average at least 16 yards per catch.

Vincent Jackson's final two seasons -- 2015 and 2016 -- were cut short. Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Wide receiver: Rodney Adams

Adams will have to make his first NFL catch on the all-retirement team. Yeah, we're a bit short here. The Minnesota Vikings waived their 2017 fifth-round pick last October and placed him on the practice squad. This offseason, he signed a futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts before announcing his surprising retirement in April.

Rodney Adams (12) retired before ever playing in an NFL regular-season game. David Berding/Icon Sportswire

Defensive end: Dwight Freeney

Somewhere, Freeney is still spinning into a backfield near you. Freeney is tied with Terrell Suggs for 17th on the all-time sacks list with 125.5. Perhaps most impressive is his late-30s productivity as a specialist. From 2015-17, he totaled 14 sacks on limited snaps with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

Dwight Freeney had 107.5 sacks over his 11 seasons in Indianapolis. Mark Cowan/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

Defensive end: Da'Quan Bowers

Bowers officially announced his retirement this offseason despite not having played in the NFL since 2015. The 2011 second-round pick last played in the Canadian Football League but finished with 69 tackles and seven sacks in his NFL career. Bowers gets the nod over undrafted free agent Lowell Lotulelei for a defensive-line spot.

Da'Quan Bowers spent five seasons in Tampa Bay, playing in 53 games and starting 10. Cliff Welch/Icon SMI

Linebacker: Paul Posluszny

The 11-year veteran was so respected in Jacksonville's locker room that teammate Telvin Smith cried at Posluszny's retirement news conference. Posluszny put together a complete career, with 881 tackles, 16 sacks and 15 interceptions, helping the Jaguars out of a losing albatross in 2017.

Paul Posluszny owns the Jaguars franchise record for most interceptions by a linebacker (11). Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker: James Harrison

The NFL's strongest man nearly stretched his career to 40, but ended it after last season's Super Bowl push with the New England Patriots. A messy divorce with the Pittsburgh Steelers doesn't discount his work in the black and gold as the franchise sacks leader. Plus, his wondrous workout videos on Instagram are still readily available for all to see.

James Harrison had 80.5 sacks over 14 seasons with the Steelers. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker: Jerrell Freeman

Freeman played six NFL seasons before announcing his retirement in May to focus on "health and family." After three years in the CFL, the Colts gave him a chance and he responded with 145 tackles in 2012. Drug suspensions tainted his stint with the Chicago Bears.

Jerrell Freeman played four seasons in Indianapolis, registering at least 100 tackles in three. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Linebacker: David Harris

Nicknamed "The Hitman," Harris did a little of everything before ending his 11-year NFL run this offseason. He came swiftly off the edge or up the middle for 36.5 career sacks, logged an exhausting 1,109 tackles and was a locker-room leader for the New York Jets.

David Harris spent his first 10 seasons with the Jets, who drafted him in 2007. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Cornerback: Antonio Cromartie

Cromartie never became the game's best cornerback, but he lived up to his first-round billing over 11 seasons. It's hard to argue with 31 interceptions and 116 pass deflections. Life beyond the game has included a reality show tackling his life as a father of 14.

Antonio Cromartie recorded 15 of his 31 career interceptions over three seasons in San Diego. Al Pereira/Getty Images

Safety: Kam Chancellor

One of the game's great hitters is stepping away after nine seasons due to a neck injury. Chancellor was a throwback, tone-setting defensive back. He could change the game with an open-field hit, stop the run and direct traffic for cornerbacks. The fifth-round pick is a Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler.

Kam Chancellor suffered a career-threatening neck injury in 2017. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Safety: James Ihedigbo

Ihedigbo was a part-time starter over six NFL seasons but broke out in 2014 with four interceptions and three forced fumbles with the Detroit Lions. He's now making plays in the American Flag Football League.

James Ihedigbo played for five different teams over his career, most recently with the Bills. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Safety: Michael Griffin

Griffin signed a one-day contract in May to retire with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him 19th overall in 2007. He rewarded that faith with two Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2010. His career fizzled after a short stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

Michael Griffin is the Titans' all-time leader in tackles by a safety with 912. Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

Cornerback: DeAngelo Hall

Hall said in May that he was "done" with football. Then the Redskins issued a tweet that he hadn't officially retired, though several injuries over the years will most likely force him to. The 34-year-old made three Pro Bowls and is the last NFL player to record four interceptions in a single game.