Jeremy Fowler breaks down the latest on the contract negotiations between Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers. (1:36)

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is taking the optimistic approach to Le'Veon Bell's franchise tag negotiations.

Appearing at the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation football camp over the weekend, Tomlin told WAVY Channel 10 that he would like the Steelers to sign Bell to a long-term contract before Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

"Obviously we want to get a deal done, he wants to get a deal done; everybody has said that," said Tomlin, who returns to his hometown of Hampton, Virginia, every summer for the camp. "Now it's just about the negotiators getting into a room and doing what it is they need to do. I'm excited and hopeful. Hopefully we'll have some exciting news before Monday."

Tomlin expressed similar optimism before last year's deadline, when the Steelers failed to sign Bell and didn't see him until training camp ended. Bell signed his $12.12 million tag on Sept. 4.

As the Steelers and Bell are pressed against the deadline for the second straight year, the running back is prepared to play on this year's tag -- worth $14.5 million -- in the absence of what he considers a fair deal.

Bell told ESPN this offseason that he won't sign an extension offer worth less than the tag number on an annual basis. Talks stalled in the spring after Bell turned down an offer, but both sides reopened negotiations over the past week.

Coach Mike Tomlin believes a long-term contract could be reached between the Steelers and running back Le'Veon Bell in the final hours. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Bell started slowly in 2017 but finished with 1,291 rushing yards on 321 carries, 655 receiving yards on 85 catches and 11 total touchdowns. The performance earned him All-Pro status, and his 7,996 career scrimmage yards are the most since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger for a player's first five seasons.

The Steelers report to St. Vincent College for training camp on July 25. Teammates are used to life without Bell, who has used boxing and a vegan diet this offseason to stay in shape, holding off from most football exercises to keep his knee fresh.

Guard David DeCastro said he expects a similar script with Bell -- no deal, no training camp -- but is looking forward to his eventual return.