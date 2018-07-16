Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is unlikely to reach a deal with the Dallas Cowboys by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to sign franchise players, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Lawrence and the Cowboys fail to strike a deal, the 26-year-old would be scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

Lawrence is coming off a breakout 2017 season in which he had a career-high 14.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl. He had just nine total sacks in his career entering 2017, but had been limited by foot and back injuries, as well as a suspension during his first three years.

Information from ESPN's Todd Archer was used in this report.