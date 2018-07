Detroit Lions franchise-tagged defensive end Ziggy Ansah will not reach a deal by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to sign franchise players, league sources said Sunday.

Ansah's contract will expire after this season, when he will be scheduled to become a free agent.

Ansah has recorded 44 sacks in five NFL seasons, all with the Lions. He had 12 sacks last season, two years after posting a career-high 14.5 and making the Pro Bowl.