Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah did not reach a deal by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to sign franchise players and will play under the franchise tag, the team announced.

Ansah's contract will expire after this season, when he will be scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Ansah has recorded 44 sacks in five NFL seasons, all with the Lions. He had 12 sacks last season, two years after posting a career-high 14.5 and making the Pro Bowl.