The Dallas Cowboys did not agree with DeMarcus Lawrence on a long-term deal by Monday's deadline to sign franchised players, meaning the star defensive end will play under the franchise tag in 2018 and become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Lawrence, 26, will make $17.143 million on the franchise tag.

Lawrence is coming off a breakout 2017 season in which he had a career-high 14.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl. He had just nine total sacks in his career entering 2017, but had been limited by foot and back injuries, as well as a suspension during his first three years.

The Cowboys could apply the franchise tag to him again in 2019 at roughly $20 million if the sides are unable to reach a long-term agreement.

The last time the Cowboys used the franchise tag was in 2015 on wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Bryant missed almost all of the offseason program that year, then signed a five-year, $70 million deal minutes before the deadline.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.