OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday, which is presumably a precautionary measure for the six-time Pro Bowl player.

Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Sept. 17 and missed the final 14 games of last season. He didn't participate in offseason workouts.

The Ravens have been optimistic about Yanda being available at some point during training camp. Yanda has time to return because Baltimore is the first team to report to camp. The Ravens, who play in the Hall of Fame Game this year, will hold their first full-team practice on Thursday.

Yanda, who has gone to six consecutive Pro Bowls, was named the best offensive lineman in the league in 2016 by Pro Football Focus. He didn't allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2016, despite playing with just one healthy arm for most of the season.

If Yanda were to remain on the PUP list to start the regular season, he would miss the first six games and not count against the Ravens' 53-man roster limit.

Five other Ravens were placed on the PUP list: defensive end Brent Urban (foot), tight end Vince Mayle, cornerback Jaylen Hill (knee), linebacker Bam Bradley (ACL) and wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (leg).