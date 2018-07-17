Jeff Darlington doesn't expect Terrell Owens to change his mind and show up for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction after Joe Horrigan's statement to not acknowledge him individually at the ceremonies. (1:05)

Retired receiver Terrell Owens, soon to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, wants to play this season in the CFL.

Owens, 44, activated a procedural window that requires the Edmonton Eskimos -- who own his CFL rights -- to offer him a contract or release him from their negotiation list within 10 days, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Jason Staroszik, a Canada-based agent who is representing Owens on the matter, told TSN that Owens "absolutely 100 percent" wants to play in the CFL.

"He still feels like he has some football years left in him," Staroszik said. "He just loves the game and wants to get back to playing whether it's the CFL or NFL."

3 Down Nation, a CFL-focused web site, first reported the news. The Eskimos have until July 24 to decide whether they want to add Owens or relinquish his rights.

Owens' last NFL season was 2010, when he caught 72 passes in 14 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. He played briefly in 2012 for the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League and then went to training camp with the Seattle Seahawks that summer. The Seahawks released him Aug. 26, 2012.

Owens announced last month that he would not attend his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Instead, he will give his speech at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he played college football.

But Owens has continued to train as if he is an active player and recently posted video to social media that indicated he is still running the 40-yard dash in under 4.45 seconds.