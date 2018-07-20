The most important move every NFL team made this offseason

Adam Schefter and Tim Hasselbeck agree on which team looks best for the next few years but Louis Riddick goes in a different direction. (2:02)

It has been a long (and busy) offseason. What is the most important move your team made?

NFL Nation brings you up to speed before training camp kicks off.

AFC EAST

Trading up to draft Josh Allen

This was really a series of moves that included trading wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams last August for a 2018 second-round pick, then trading left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals this offseason to move into the first round. In his first draft at the helm, general manager Brandon Beane maneuvered Buffalo from No. 21 overall to No. 7, where he made Allen the highest-selected quarterback in franchise history. Beane couldn't move up high enough for either Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, and there was debate among Bills fans about whether Josh Rosen would've been the better selection, but Buffalo is taking its biggest swing at quarterback in decades with Allen. -- Mike Rodak

Not drafting a quarterback

The Dolphins made multiple free-agent signings and trades this offseason, including acquiring former Rams defensive end Robert Quinn, but nothing seems more important to the franchise's future over the next five seasons than their decision not to draft a quarterback. There had been pre-draft speculation Miami could be in the market, but after four QBs were taken in the top 10, the Dolphins selected Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick at 11. Instead of trading up for a QB or selecting one later, they'll enter the season with David Fales, Brock Osweiler and Bryce Petty competing for a role behind Ryan Tannehill. That is a huge vote of confidence in Tannehill, but one that could leave Miami in a hole at the position in future seasons if Tannehill proves not to be the franchise cornerstone. -- Mike Rodak

Not trading Rob Gronkowski

Whether the Patriots actually would've done it is unclear, but the idea that they at least considered it has merit because Gronkowski didn't take part in voluntary workouts for the first time in his nine-year career and hadn't made it clear to the club about his plans to play in 2018 after saying that he was considering retirement after Super Bowl LII. Once the Patriots had more certainty about Gronkowski's plans -- which came after he visited Bill Belichick at Gillette Stadium two days after a bizarre Supercross news conference -- it was clear that they were moving ahead with Gronkowski in 2018. Given his standing as the NFL's top tight end, it was a critical development. -- Mike Reiss

The St. Patrick's Day trade up from the No. 6 to No. 3 draft pick

The Jets wouldn't have landed the draft's consensus No. 1 quarterback, Sam Darnold, if they hadn't traded up three spots. It was costly -- they sent three second-round picks to the Colts -- but it will be well worth it if Darnold fulfills his potential. They still might have been able to trade up during the draft, but the price would've been higher. The Jets took the proactive approach to obtain one of the prime spots in the draft. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Signing WR Michael Crabtree

This was the first move in revamping the wide receiver group. This offseason, Baltimore added Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead while parting ways with Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Michael Campanaro. This is definitely a step up for a passing attack that ranked 29th in the NFL last season. How much of an upgrade? That remains to be seen. There's plenty of pressure on Joe Flacco and the offense after missing the playoffs the past three seasons. -- Jamison Hensley

Trading for LT Cordy Glenn

The Bengals essentially admitted they made a mistake by allowing Andrew Whitworth to walk away in free agency after the 2016 season, and made a move to correct it after seeing poor results at tackle last season. The offense needs an overhaul after finishing at the bottom of the league last year, so getting a left tackle who can improve the offensive line play is a huge step. -- Katherine Terrell

Trading for QB Tyrod Taylor

The Browns badly needed stability at the most important position on the field, and they badly need to not force first overall pick Baker Mayfield on the field before he's ready. Taylor gives them a veteran presence who can hold the position for as long as he's successful. He allows the Browns to rely on someone with experience to man the position. -- Pat McManamon

Trading WR Martavis Bryant

Choosing not to meet Le'Veon Bell's demands on a contract extension hurts the Steelers' long-term outlook, but the star back is still in the lineup for 2018. The absence of Bryant, who was moved to the Raiders for a third-round pick on Day 1 of the draft, forces the Steelers to recalibrate the passing game behind Antonio Brown. Ben Roethlisberger must develop rapport with a new No. 2 receiver, which should be JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Bryant's length and speed helped keep safeties off Brown. Replacing that presence could prove an arduous task. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Signing Bill O'Brien to a four-year contract extension

By giving O'Brien an extension in January -- with a year left on his previous deal -- the Texans showed they were all-in on giving him the chance to show he could build around Deshaun Watson and lead Houston back to the playoffs, despite coming off a 4-12 season. The Texans doubled down on their trust in O'Brien by putting him on the committee to find a new general manager and eventually hiring Brian Gaine. Now O'Brien has his quarterback and has had a heavy hand in personnel decisions this offseason, and team owner Bob McNair hopes his faith in O'Brien will pay off. -- Sarah Barshop

Drafting G Quenton Nelson at No. 6

The Colts spent Andrew Luck's first six seasons -- and last season with Jacoby Brissett -- watching their quarterbacks get sacked and hit countless times. They gave up an NFL-high 56 sacks last season. Since Week 3 of the 2015 season, Luck has battled a right shoulder injury that also caused him to miss all of last season. Enter Nelson. He was rated by some experts as the top overall player in this year's draft. His technique, ability to quickly grasp the system and strength was evident throughout offseason workouts and minicamp. He's joining left tackle Anthony Castonzo and center Ryan Kelly as centerpieces to the offensive line the Colts are trying to put together. -- Mike Wells

Signing free-agent G Andrew Norwell

The Jaguars led the NFL in rushing last season, but production tailed off late in the year, seeing a dip of more than 50 yards per game over the final six weeks. Norwell was an All-Pro in 2017 and the best lineman available. He slides in at left guard and gives the Jaguars a stout left side with left tackle Cam Robinson and center Brandon Linder. They built their offense around the running game and Leonard Fournette and Norwell should make it significantly better -- Mike DiRocco

Hiring head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur

General manager Jon Robinson made the bold move to revamp the coaching staff -- hiring Vrabel, LaFleur and Dean Pees to replace Mike Mularkey, Terry Robiskie and Dick LeBeau -- after back-to-back 9-7 seasons and a playoff win. Players already love Vrabel's honesty, refreshing change of energy and willingness to mix it up with them in practice. LaFleur has started to build a growing relationship with Marcus Mariota as the offensive coordinator tries to unlock his superstar potential and help correct his mechanical flaws. These two additions will be bigger than any player Tennessee added this offseason, but both will have to succeed early on. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Signing QB Case Keenum

The Broncos rotated through three starting quarterbacks -- from Trevor Siemian to Brock Osweiler to Paxton Lynch ... twice -- on the way to a dismal 5-11 season. They combined to throw 22 interceptions; only the winless Browns had more (28). Keenum was the Broncos' top target in the offseason and they believe he was the best fit for their offense among free-agent quarterbacks. John Elway even went as far as to say Keenum had a better 2017 season than Kirk Cousins. They also believe Keenum's best career season last year with the Vikings (3,547 passing yards and 22 touchdowns) is a sign of more to come and not a one-time affair. -- Jeff Legwold

Trading QB Alex Smith and replacing him with Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs traded the longtime stability provided by a consistent player in Smith for the upside but inexperience of the talented Mahomes. The quality of play from the most important position might not be such a smooth ride for the Chiefs anymore. But they also might be better equipped to win in the playoffs with Mahomes than they were with Smith. -- Adam Teicher

Signing PK Caleb Sturgis

The Chargers barely missed the playoffs last season and likely were a consistent kicker away from reaching the postseason in 2017. Enter Sturgis, whom the Chargers signed this offseason. He still needs to beat out Roberto Aguayo for the starting job and played just one game last season for the Eagles because of a hip injury. But if the 28-year-old Florida native can stay healthy and stabilize the Chargers' kicking game, the Bolts should challenge to win the AFC West. "He's an excellent kicker," special teams coordinator George Stewart said about Sturgis. "We're looking forward to having a chance to see him kick once we get to training camp." -- Eric D. Williams

Hiring Jon Gruden to be the next head coach

For better or worse, the Raiders are hitched with the erstwhile "Chucky" for the next decade. Gruden, who was the Raiders coach from 1998 through 2001 before being traded to Tampa Bay and coaching the Buccaneers through 2008, had been in the booth for ESPN's Monday Night Football for the past nine seasons. He has retooled the roster with veterans and hungry newcomers in his image, if you will, with a bevy of Gruden Grinders. "He's got a database that is beyond comprehension, of just football," Raiders owner Mark Davis said after hiring Gruden. "And I used to live with somebody that did the same thing ... I see a lot of my dad in him. The passion for the game." -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Hiring defensive backs coach Kris Richard

The Cowboys did not want to lose Matt Eberflus, but he could not turn down the chance to become the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis. In steps Richard, who was let go as the Seahawks' coordinator, to be the Cowboys' passing game coordinator. He comes with the legacy of the Legion of Boom and will be responsible for the back-seven of the defense with Rod Marinelli handling the fronts. If the offseason work was any indication, the Cowboys will play with more aggression in the secondary under Richard, which they hope translates to the full defense. They didn't make any splashy additions to their personnel, cut Dez Bryant and saw Jason Witten retire. They will need more from their defense in 2018, which makes the addition of Richard so important. -- Todd Archer

Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall

This cemented the Giants' all-in approach on 37-year-old quarterback Eli Manning. It also put the pressure on them to win, and win now, before the window shuts on Manning and early in Barkley's career. Almost everything the Giants did over the past nine months -- from firing Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese to hiring Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman to recommitting to Manning to signing Nate Solder -- was validated by the selection of Barkley. It's clear now what the Giants are trying to accomplish. Only question is: Will it work? -- John Keim

Trading for DE Michael Bennett

Super Bowl hero Brandon Graham is still recovering from ankle surgery and the Eagles' other starting defensive end from 2017, Vinny Curry, is now with Tampa Bay. Fortunately, coordinator Jim Schwartz has Bennett, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks, to help carry the load. The front office was determined not to rest on its laurels following a championship campaign. Bennett provides an infusion of talent and personality that could provide a shot in the arm for a team gearing up for a repeat. -- Tim McManus

Trading for QB Alex Smith

It signaled the end of the Kirk Cousins' franchise tag era and allowed the Redskins to move on with a quality quarterback. The Redskins, of course, had used the tag two years in a row on Cousins and there was uncertainty about their intentions before the move for Smith in late January. The organization wisely did not want another year of questions and stories about Cousins playing on another one-year deal and wondering about his desire to stick around long term. Cousins was clearly prepared to move on, too. Smith has not been as prolific as Cousins, but takes better care of the ball and, just as important, is being paid commensurate to his talent level for the next five years. Now he just has to maintain a certain level of play over that time. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Hiring Matt Nagy to be the next head coach

The Bears' success begins and ends with Mitchell Trubisky, and they needed a creative offensive mind to help the second-year quarterback realize his potential. That doesn't mean Nagy (or Trubisky) will pan out, but Nagy's skill set and fresh approach should go a long way in improving an offense that ranked 30th last season. However, challenges await the first-time head coach, including balancing his playcalling duties with all of his other responsibilities. -- Jeff Dickerson

Hiring Matt Patricia as the next head coach

The Lions got the coach they were looking for -- arguably the most sought-after candidate on the market. With Bob Quinn as general manager, the two are trying to turn around a decadeslong string of mediocrity for a franchise with one playoff win in the Super Bowl era and no divisional titles for a quarter-century. Patricia already has shown a different style of practice -- faster and with more running -- and a new, multifaceted defense. -- Michael Rothstein

The hiring of GM Brian Gutekunst

The Packers have a new general manager for the first time since 2005 and, along with it, a new power structure consisting of Gutekunst, coach Mike McCarthy and executive vice president Russ Ball, who all report to team president Mark Murphy. What followed was an unusually aggressive approach to free agency (for the Packers) with the signing of a prime new target for Aaron Rodgers in Jimmy Graham and an anchor on the defensive line in Muhammad Wilkerson. -- Rob Demovsky

Signing two Pro Bowlers in two days

Super Bowl windows in the NFL are often short. In hopes of building on the success of last year, the Vikings made a big splash by signing Kirk Cousins and Sheldon Richardson on back-to-back days. The quarterback market commanded Minnesota to pay Cousins a three-year, $84 million fully guaranteed salary or he was likely going elsewhere. Since money talks, it's evident ownership felt that the QB position is the missing piece between this franchise and a Super Bowl. The signing of Richardson holds the same concept. His one-year "prove-it" deal could be win-win for both sides. If the defensive tackle is able to bolster this star-studded line on the league's No. 1 defense and help win a championship, the Vikings get their title and Richardson has a chance to earn his next big payday, in Minnesota or elsewhere. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Drafting WR Calvin Ridley at No. 26 overall

The Falcons might not ever admit it publicly, but landing a potentially great playmaker in Ridley provides insurance just in case the Julio Jones contract situation goes south. The hope is for Jones and Ridley to work in unison this season, regardless if Jones receives a revised contract immediately or not. Ridley certainly impressed during the offseason in shorts but needs to do the same in pads against veteran cornerbacks. -- Vaughn McClure

Trading CB Daryl Worley to Philadelphia for WR Torrey Smith

This spoke volumes on two fronts. It showed the dedication management had to improving Cam Newton's wide receiver corps, which lacked a veteran presence last season and in general was a collection of misfits. Then it was followed by using a first-round pick on D.J. Moore. The move also spoke to the lack of confidence in Worley and the need to upgrade at that position. Beyond free-agent moves there, the Panthers selected LSU cornerback Donte Jackson in the second round of the draft. Not only does coach Ron Rivera like Jackson's cover ability, but he admitted Jackson has that swagger that hasn't been in the secondary since the team moved on from Josh Norman after the 2015 season. -- David Newton

Trading up to draft DE Marcus Davenport at No. 14

Technically, the most important move the Saints made was re-signing free-agent QB Drew Brees, but that was widely expected. On the flip side, their bold trade to acquire Davenport was a stunner. They traded away next year's first-round pick to move up from 27 to 13. New Orleans doesn't necessarily need or expect Davenport to be an instant star, since he's still a raw, developmental talent from Texas-San Antonio. But the move showed just how important it is for them to add a dynamic edge rusher across from Cameron Jordan -- and how hard those types of players are to acquire. -- Mike Triplett

Overhauling the defensive line

The Bucs cut Chris Baker because he was loafing, and Robert Ayers, who was due to make $6 million this year. They signed Beau Allen, Vinny Curry and Mitch Unrein in free agency. They then traded for Jason Pierre-Paul and drafted Vita Vea in the first round. With the uncertainty surrounding Noah Spence's shoulder, Will Gholston's lack of production last season and Gerald McCoy getting older, the Bucs couldn't afford to go another year without a pass rush. Look for them to have three new starters to pair with McCoy in September. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Drafting QB Josh Rosen at No. 10

For years, the Cardinals needed to find their quarterback of the future. And by trading up from 15th to 10th in the first round of this year's draft, the Cardinals finally secured him. With Rosen waiting in the wings, the Cardinals have a plan this season -- and beyond -- if Sam Bradford goes down. Rosen isn't just the most important move the team made this offseason, he's one of the most important moves the franchise has made in years. -- Josh Weinfuss

Trading ILB Alec Ogletree to the Giants

By the time the Rams traded Ogletree -- who last season signed a four-year, $42 million extension -- they already had sent veteran outside linebacker Robert Quinn to the Dolphins and traded for cornerback Marcus Peters. But the Ogletree move made it apparent that the Rams were serious about finding the best personnel fits for Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme and shedding salary-cap space for the handful of young stars -- including Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley, Peters and Jared Goff -- who have big paydays coming. -- Lindsey Thiry

Re-signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Niners made some other big moves this offseason, but nothing mattered more than nailing down their franchise quarterback for the long haul. Not only did the 49ers hand Garoppolo a five-year, $137.5 million contract, but they did it in February, assuring that there was no need to play the franchise tag game and providing themselves with defined costs at the game's most important position. That cost certainty allowed San Francisco to add the likes of cornerback Richard Sherman, running back Jerick McKinnon and center Weston Richburg in free agency while still maintaining plenty of cap flexibility for future offseason roster moves. -- Nick Wagoner

Releasing CB Richard Sherman

The move saved the Seahawks $11 million in 2018 cap space, and while those savings weren't necessarily earmarked for any specific moves, the 2018 cap charges for arguably the team's four most significant defensive signings totaled just under $11 million: safety Bradley McDougald ($3.33 million), nickelback Justin Coleman ($2.914 million), strongside linebacker/pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo ($2.5 million) and defensive end Dion Jordan ($1.907 million). Time will tell if the Seahawks made the right decision in releasing Sherman -- they figured that his $11 million would be better spent elsewhere with Sherman coming off an Achilles injury -- but at the very least the move afforded them a great deal of financial flexibility as they retooled their defense. -- Brady Henderson