Former Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

"Today I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League," Revis said in a statement.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Revis on Feb. 8, saving $4.5 million on their salary cap.

Revis played on four teams in 11 seasons -- the Jets, Buccaneers, Patriots and Chiefs, but spent the majority of his career with the Jets. Now 33, he sat out most of last season until signing a two-year contract with the Chiefs on Nov. 23. He played in five games (two starts) plus the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Darrelle Revis -- who spent the majority of his career with the New York Jets, where he earned the nickname 'Revis Island' -- announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Revis, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time First Team All-Pro selection, in recent years failed to distinguish himself as the dominant player he frequently was early in his career -- a fact Revis acknowledged shortly after the season concluded.

For many of the previous 10 seasons with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Revis was one of the NFL's top cornerbacks. He earned the nickname "Revis Island'' for his ability to lock up receivers in one-on-one coverage. He is the only defensive back to take home more than $100 million in cash value since his rookie season in 2007.

He has 29 interceptions, 140 passes defensed in 11 NFL seasons, was a first-team All-Pro four times and has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl seven times