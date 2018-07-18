Indianapolis Colts defensive end Chris McCain pleaded not guilty to two counts of battery in Los Angeles on Monday in relation to an alleged incident with a woman in January.

As a term of release McCain, through his attorney Jill Carter, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the woman in the case, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed to ESPN.

McCain is next due in court for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 21.

McCain is accused of spitting on and grabbing the neck of the woman in the incident that allegedly occurred on Jan. 7.

McCain was not with the Colts in June for their mandatory minicamp as coach Frank Reich said he "felt like it was best that we get this thing settled and work through it."

The defensive end signed with the Colts in May after the Los Angeles Chargers rescinded their tender to him in April, making him a free agent. The Chargers would not divulge if an incident led them to rescind the tender offer. However, the team did say it had learned of an incident involving McCain before making its decision.

He told the Indianapolis Star in June that the woman was "lying" about the alleged incident.

McCain, 26, was productive in his first and only season with the Chargers, finishing with 20 combined tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games played.

The Cal product served as a backup for edge rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, playing a total of 227 defensive snaps last season.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.