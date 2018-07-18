METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have added another veteran insurance policy to their backfield, signing former New York Giants and New England Patriots running back Shane Vereen, the team announced.

Terms for Vereen's signing were not given.

In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Daniel Lasco with a failed physical designation.

The Saints also signed veteran running back Terrance West last month as they seek a temporary replacement for Mark Ingram during Ingram's four-game suspension to start the season.

Second-year pro Alvin Kamara will be New Orleans' leading man in the backfield. But Saints coach Sean Payton stressed that it would be a "mistake" to just give Kamara 15 more touches per game to make up for Ingram's absence. Vereen and West will also compete with younger backs such as Trey Edmunds, Jonathan Williams and rookie Boston Scott in a suddenly-crowded competition.

Ingram was suspended for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Like Kamara, Vereen brings a unique skill set to the table with his ability to run routes like a receiver and catch the ball out of the backfield. But his role with the Giants decreased significantly in 2017, when he ran for just 164 yards and caught just 44 passes for 253 yards with no touchdowns.

Vereen's playing time with the Giants was derailed after he twice tore his triceps muscle during the 2016 season. He missed 11 games that year, and he wasn't the same player in 2017.

The Saints obviously liked what they saw, though, when Vereen auditioned along with fellow veterans West, Jamaal Charles and Tim Hightower last month.

Vereen (5-foot-10, 205 pounds), 29, began his career with the Patriots as a second-round draft pick in 2011. He has 1,489 rushing yards, 221 catches for 1,864 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns in his career.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.