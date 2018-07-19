Marc Silverman and Tom Waddle agree that Julio Jones needs to honor his current contract and wait to get new deal from the Falcons. (1:22)

The Atlanta Falcons informed wide receiver Julio Jones last month that they would not give him a contract extension this season, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The communication doesn't mean that the Falcons can't modify his contract this season in the form of incentives, but his deal will not be extended in 2018, sources said.

Julio Jones has finished as one of the NFL's top three in receiving yards the past four seasons, including a league-leading 1,871 yards in 2015. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The fact that someone in the Falcons organization publicly commented does not sit well with Jones, sources told Schefter, and Jones now will have to decide whether or not to attend training camp next week.

If Jones does not report to training camp, he is subject to a $40,000 fine per day missed.

The team's decision not to renegotiate a deal with Jones was first reported by The Athletic.

Jones, who did not join the team for mandatory minicamp or offseason workouts, was seeking a raise with three years and $34.426 million left on his contract. He signed a five-year, $71.25 million extension in August of 2015 that included $47 million guaranteed. Jones is due $10.5 million for the '18 season.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff made it clear that the top priorities right now are extensions for left tackle Jake Matthews, nose tackle Grady Jarrett, and free safety Ricardo Allen. The team typically addresses contract extensions when a player is entering the final year of a contract and apparently doesn't want to set a new precedent by addressing Jones' deal with three years left.

The Falcons report to training camp next Thursday, and the hope is Jones will report. The first practice is next Friday at 9:20 a.m.

Coach Dan Quinn expected Jones to report to mandatory minicamp, but such didn't occur. Quinn said he wasn't disappointed in Jones because the two had communication through the process. Quinn would not confirm if the team fined Jones the standard $84,435 for missing the three-day mini-camp.

Jones joined Matt Ryan and a host of other Falcons for workouts in California this week. Following minicamp, Ryan promised to conduct such sessions with Jones as a participant.

Jones' average of $14.25 million per year, based on the five-year extension, stands ninth among wide receivers. He was pushed down a slot when Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams signed a five-year extension worth $16 million per year this week. Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers leads all receivers at $17 million per year.

In terms of guaranteed money, Mike Evans of Tampa Bay tops all receivers at more than $55 million per year, followed by Houston's DeAndre Hopkins with $49 million and Jones and Cleveland's Jarvis Landry at $47 million.