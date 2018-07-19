BOURBONNAIS, Il. -- Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is not expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform list, coach Matt Nagy said on Thursday, the eve of Chicago's training camp.

Robinson, who was limited in spring practices as he continues to recover from ACL surgery, said he is "100 percent." Chicago signed Robinson, 24, to a three-year contract in free agency that guaranteed the wide receiver $25.2 million.

"I feel great," Robinson said. "[Being limited over the spring] was all about getting ready for this time right here."

Nagy said although the team was still going through physicals, no players are expected to begin the season on the PUP list. That would include offensive lineman Kyle Long, who underwent three separate operations this offseason on his neck, shoulder and elbow. "[Long and Robinson] will be going full steam ahead," Nagy said.

The Bears put an emphasis on upgrading their receiving corps this offseason after recording a league-low 2,811 passing yards. Chicago was also tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the league's fewest passing touchdowns (13).

Robinson, who was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns in 43 games, all with the Jaguars. Robinson is coming off a torn left ACL he suffered on the third offensive play of the 2017 season opener.

The Bears and Baltimore Ravens each began their camps a week earlier than the rest of the NFL, as they are scheduled to play in the annual Hall of Fame Game. "He's starting to look like the old Allen Robinson," quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. "He's getting comfortable, and getting his legs under him."

Nagy, who is in his first year as head coach, also stressed the importance of a Trubisky-to-Robinson connection as a key to offensive success in 2018.

Trubisky was confident about the new-look offense. Nagy has spent the offseason instilling many of the same concepts he used as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City. "We're going to create our own identity," Trubisky said. "It's going to be something the Chicago Bears haven't seen for a while."