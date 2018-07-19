Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem reportedly could be suspended for up to four games under a team policy issued this week.

The "Proper Anthem Conduct" section is just one sentence in a nine-page discipline document provided to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the policy who insisted on anonymity because the document is not public. It classifies anthem protests under a large list of "conduct detrimental to the club," all of which could lead to a paid or unpaid suspension, a fine, or both.

Miami's anthem policy comes after the NFL decided in May that teams would be fined if players didn't stand during the national anthem while on the field. The league left it up to teams on how to punish players. None of the team policies has been made public.

The NFL rule forbids players from sitting or taking a knee if they are on the field or sideline during the anthem, but allows them to stay in the locker room if they wish. The new league rules were challenged this month in a grievance by the players union.

Any team that wants to discipline its players would have to do so under the "conduct detrimental" portion of the collective bargaining agreement.

Miami Dolphins Arian Foster (29), Kenny Stills (10) and Michael Thomas (31) kneel during the national anthem before a game against the New England Patriots in 2016. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

The specific punishment that a team would be able to hand out according to the CBA states, "Conduct detrimental to Club -- maximum fine of an amount equal to one week's salary and/or suspension without pay for a period not to exceed four (4) weeks."

The Dolphins have not made any internal decisions about the extent to which players will be disciplined for those protests, team sources tell ESPN.

Meanwhile, a league source told ESPN that the Dolphins' submission of potential discipline is standard protocol followed by every team before training camp opens. The Dolphins are among the first to have players (rookies, in this case) report to camp, and so they are among the first to be required to submit the mandatory paperwork.

On the Dolphins' side, sources say that by submitting the paperwork, they are merely delaying their decision on how to handle player discipline for protesting during the anthem. By submitting maximum penalties, they can easily tailor those back. But once the paperwork is submitted, it is the team's understanding that you can't increase potential discipline for conduct detrimental. One source said there is no expectation that a player will be suspended four games -- listed as the maximum possible penalty - for protesting during the anthem.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas knelt during the anthem several times during the 2017 season. Only Stills is with the team now, as Michael Thomas signed with the New York Giants and Julius Thomas was released. The Dolphins also added defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March. Quinn has raised his fist in protest during the anthem the past two years.

The NFL declined to comment to the Associated Press. Team officials had no immediate comment.

The NFLPA said earlier this month that the NFL policy, which the league imposed without consultation with the players union, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights. The filing will be heard by an independent arbitrator, an NFLPA spokesman said.

When the league announced the policy, commissioner Roger Goodell called it a compromise aimed at putting the focus back on football after a tumultuous year in which television ratings dipped nearly 10 percent.

The union said when it filed the grievance that it proposed having its executive committee talk to the NFL instead of litigating. The union said the NFL agreed to those discussions.

Each of the league's 31 other teams will also need to submit similar paperwork in the coming days.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Jeff Darlington and The Associated Press contributed to this report.