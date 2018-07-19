Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem could be suspended for up to four games under a team policy issued this week.

Miami Dolphins Arian Foster (29), Kenny Stills (10) and Michael Thomas (31) kneel during the national anthem before a game against the New England Patriots in 2016. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

The "Proper Anthem Conduct" section is just one sentence in a nine-page discipline document provided to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the policy who insisted on anonymity because the document is not public. It classifies anthem protests under a large list of "conduct detrimental to the club," all of which could lead to a paid or unpaid suspension, a fine or both.

Miami's anthem policy comes after the NFL decided in May that teams would be fined if players didn't stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner" while on the field. The league left it up to teams on how to punish players. None of the team policies have been made public.

The NFL rule forbids players from sitting or taking a knee if they are on the field or sidelines during the national anthem, but allows them to stay in the locker room if they wish. The new league rules were challenged this month in a grievance by the players union.

Any team that wants to discipline its players would have to do so under the "conduct detrimental" portion of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The specific punishment that a team would be able to handout according to the CBA states, "Conduct detrimental to Club-maximum fine of an amount equal to one week's salary and/or suspension without pay for a period not to exceed four (4) weeks," according to the CBA

Wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas knelt during the anthem several times during the 2017 season. Only Stills is with the team now, as Michael Thomas signed with the New York Giants and Julius Thomas was released. The Dolphins also added defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March. Quinn has raised his fist in protest during the anthem the past two years.

The NFL declined to comment. Team officials had no immediate comment.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.