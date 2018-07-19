Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was the top-ranking player in the NFL in all merchandise sales from March to May, according to the quarterly sales ranking released by the NFL Players Association on Thursday.

The Super Bowl-winning MVP beat New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the player Foles replaced, Carson Wentz, to top the list across all product categories.

New York Giants draft pick Saquon Barkley finished fourth, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rounded out the top five.

Those experiencing a big leap up from the first-quarter merchandise sales a year ago were Kirk Cousins, whose move to the Minnesota Vikings saw him jump to No. 16 from No. 48 a year ago.

Those who saw their rankings fall drastically from a year ago included Giants quarterback Eli Manning (from No. 36 to No. 48) and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (from No. 27 to No. 50).

Newcomers to the first-quarter list include San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 8) and draft picks Sam Darnold (No. 20), Baker Mayfield (No. 30) and Shaquem Griffin (No. 43).

Barkley sold the most jerseys of anyone in the quarter, while Brady sold the most youth and college jerseys of any NFL player.