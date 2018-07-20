PITTSBURGH -- James Harrison prefers Bill Belichick's disciplinary coaching style over Mike Tomlin's.

Harrison, the Steelers' all-time sack leader who played much of his career for Tomlin, said on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" that Belichick is by far the better coach.

"Mike Tomlin is good as a head coach. He's a players' coach. I think he needs to be a little bit more disciplined.

"The big thing with Belichick is he's very regimented, he's disciplined, everyone is going to be on the same page, there's not going to be anything as far as someone doing their own thing. I think over there (in New England) their whole coaching staff is like that."

It's worth pointing out Harrison did not leave Pittsburgh on ideal terms. He was released by the Steelers in late December, in part because he forced his way out by showing up late to practices or games, or not showing up at all, a form of boycotting for not playing in the rotation. He then was signed by the Patriots.

Tomlin was involved in the decision to release Harrison, who was led to believe he would play more when he signed a two-year contract in March 2017. Harrison played 14 of his first 15 seasons in Pittsburgh but finished his career with Belichick in New England, playing linebacker for the AFC champions.

Asked what Tomlin can do to upgrade his player discipline, Harrison said, "just being more consistent across the board with everything. From your stars to your special-teams players."

Harrison announced his retirement this offseason.