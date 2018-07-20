Darren Woodson and Jeff Darlington find Andrew Luck going into training camp significant news, but the Colts should be cautious. (1:09)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) is good to go for the start of training camp with no limitations on what he can do, but general manager Chris Ballard said Friday that Luck will not throw seven days a week during camp.

"He needs to play. ... But it is a fine line," said Ballard, who reiterated that Luck will take normal starting quarterback reps when he's practicing.

Luck had surgery on his right shoulder in January 2017. He missed the team's offseason workouts, all of training camp and eventually the entire 2017 season after experiencing soreness that couldn't be remedied by a cortisone shot once he started practicing in the middle of October. Luck also spent about six weeks in the Netherlands rehabbing his shoulder in late 2017.

Colts veterans report to camp next Wednesday.

In other Colts news, Clayton Geathers (knee) will most likely join fellow safety Malik Hooker (knee) on the physically unable to perform list at the beginning of camp. Both are projected to be starters.

