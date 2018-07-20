Will Cain is a fan of Terrell Owens returning to football with a CFL team. (1:38)

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Terrell Owens was released from the Edmonton Eskimos' negotiation list Friday, leaving the 44-year-old former NFL receiver free to sign with any other Canadian Football League team.

Earlier, Owens activated a 10-day window to receive a contract offer from the Eskimos by Tuesday. Edmonton placed Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010, on its 45-man negotiation list June 19, shortly after he posted a video of himself running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

Jason Staroszik, the Edmonton-based agent handling Owens' CFL negotiations, said the Eskimos' decision won't dampen the receiver's enthusiasm about resuming his football career in Canada.

"It's definitely not over," Staroszik said. "Terrell could still sign as a free agent with any team that's interested. We might see another team put him on their negotiation list. Hopefully there's another team with an interest. I feel there is, so we'll see what happens."

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, there is no known interest among NFL teams in Owens, who last played with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. He played briefly in 2012 for the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League and then went to training camp with the Seattle Seahawks that summer. The Seahawks released him Aug. 26, 2012.

Owens will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month in Canton, Ohio, but declined an invitation to the enshrinement ceremony. Instead, Owens will deliver his Hall of Fame speech at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, his alma mater.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.