          David Johnson, entering final year of contract, to attend training camp

          10:54 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is ending a contract holdout that ran through the team's mandatory minicamp and will be at training camp.

          Johnson on Monday tweeted a photo of himself in a Cardinals helmet that included the hashtag #ImBack. A Cardinals media relations member then tweeted that Johnson would be among the players at camp, which begins Friday.

          The fourth-year running back had skipped a June minicamp and two organized team activity practices as he sought a contract extension. Johnson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $1.905 million in 2018.

          Johnson missed the majority of the 2017 season after fracturing his left wrist during Week 1.

          Information from ESPN's Josh Weinfuss was used in this report.

