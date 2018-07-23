Josh Gordon will not be with the Cleveland Browns when they open training camp Thursday, the talented but troubled receiver announced on Twitter.

Gordon has missed most of the past three seasons because of suspensions related to violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. He said Monday that he is "doing great" physically and mentally, emphasizing that his absence is part of his treatment plan.

Gordon announced his plan in a series of tweets before providing his complete statement in a single tweet.

Shortly after Gordon's tweets, the Browns announced that he will be placed on the non-football illness reserve list "until he is ready to return."

"We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress," Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. "We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told multiple media outlets that there is no timetable for Gordon's return, saying the league will "address the matter at an appropriate time."

Gordon has missed 43 of the Browns' past 48 games because of suspensions and has played in just 10 games since the 2014 season, including five when he returned late last season.

Gordon had said during OTAs he would stay in the Cleveland area to prepare for camp, but he left a few weeks ago as part of his treatment.