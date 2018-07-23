Jameis Winston reportedly won't have a mural around Raymond James Stadium for the first time since his rookie season in 2015.

The Tampa Bay Times reported the news Monday. Murals of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David and tight end Cameron Brate have been installed by workers at the stadium with two more murals still to be placed.

Winston is suspended for the first three games of the NFL season after a league investigation found the quarterback inappropriately touched a female Uber driver in March 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The quarterback also wasn't included in marketing videos released last week by the team.

The Buccaneers said in a statement after Winston was suspended that they were "disappointed that Jameis put himself in a position that has been found to violate the policy."

Winston was selected No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in the 2015 draft.