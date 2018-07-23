EA Sports indicated in a tweet Monday that it will review Tyrone Crawford's character in its Madden NFL 2018 video game after the Dallas Cowboys defensive end complained his body looked like "Humpty Dumpty" in the game.

On Sunday, Crawford tweeted, "YO @EAMaddenNFL we need to have a talk. This is unacceptable. Forget my stats. What's up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty? I DEMAND A REVIEW!" The tweet included a screen capture of his character's image.

YO @EAMaddenNFL we need to have a talk. This is unacceptable. Forget my stats. What's up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty? 😡😡I DEMAND A REVIEW! pic.twitter.com/WgL3sMjlvi — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) July 23, 2018

Subsequent tweets by Crawford included pictures of himself in action to prove his point.

EA Sports responded to Crawford on Monday with a tweet of his character with "under review" in red letters over the picture.

Crawford thanked EA Sports for the review, joking in a tweet that, "I better be looking like a combination of Zeus & Hercules."

THANK YOU! I better be looking like a combination of Zeus & Hercules. 😂 https://t.co/lwXoYff5Eb — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) July 23, 2018

The 28-year-old Crawford has 16.5 sacks in five NFL seasons, all with the Cowboys. He has started 59 of his 77 games for the team.