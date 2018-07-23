MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died Sunday from arteriosclerotic heart disease, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner. He was 56 years old.

According to reporting by ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Sparano went to a hospital last Thursday after complaining about chest pains and was released Friday after undergoing tests. A source said Sparano's wife, Jeanette, found him unconscious Sunday morning as the two were on their way to church and could not revive him.

The 19-year NFL veteran coach died at 8:54 a.m. at his home in Eden Prairie.

An assistant with Minnesota for the past two seasons, Sparano worked for nine NFL teams over 19 seasons, with head-coaching stints in Miami (2008-11) and on an interim basis with Oakland (2014). He held positions with Cleveland, Washington, Jacksonville, Dallas, San Francisco and the New York Jets.

Vikings rookies report to training camp on Tuesday.