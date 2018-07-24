        <
          Falcons WR Julio Jones won't report to camp, wants contract reworked

          The Golic and Wingo crew react to Julio Jones' decision to sit out of training camp until he reaches a new deal with Atlanta. (2:02)

          Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will not report to camp Thursday because he wants his contract reworked, league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

          The Falcons are aware of Jones' plans and hope he changes his mind, per sources.

          Jones could be fined up to $40,000 for each day he misses. The Falcons' first practice is Friday.

          The team has previously said that it will not rework his deal.

          Jones signed a five-year, $71 million contract in 2015 that included a $12 million signing bonus and $47 million guaranteed. His base salary this season is $10.5 million.

