The Los Angeles Rams and Todd Gurley have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, in a deal that resets the market for running backs.

Editor's Picks Ranking all 32 NFL backfields: What to expect in 2018 Will the Saints still be the league's premier unit despite Mark Ingram's suspension? Mike Clay stacks every team's running backs based on projections.

The deal ties Gurley to the Rams for the next six seasons and includes $45 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee given to a running back, the source told Schefter. Gurley also will receive a $20 million signing bonus, according to the source.

It also is the largest per-year average for any running back, providing a new benchmarks for other running backs looking for new deals, such as Arizona's David Johnson and Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott.

Gurley, 23, already had been under contract with the Rams through 2019, when he is scheduled to make $9.63 million under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Gurley is coming off a major bounce-back season that saw him lead the NFL with 2,093 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns. He also won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year Award.