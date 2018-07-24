NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans 2016 second-round pick Kevin Dodd will be released after failing to report to training camp on Sunday.

Editor's Picks 2018 NFL QB Tiers: 50 execs rank the starting quarterbacks A panel of 50 NFL coaches and executives ranked 32 QBs into five tiers. Only two passers were unanimous Tier 1 selections.

Dodd missed all of voluntary offseason workouts before being a limited participant during mandatory minicamp. He never gave a reason for his absence and declined to answer questions.

The Titans expected Dodd to report Sunday when all the injured players, rookies and quarterbacks were set to come in. He was placed on the reserve-did not report list. The team informed him of his release Tuesday.

Dodd disappointed in his first two years on the field, and there are questions about his commitment to football. Titans coach Mike Vrabel wanted to give Dodd a clean slate after two foot surgeries derailed his rookie season, and he didn't show much when he played. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound outside linebacker out of Clemson had one sack and 12 tackles in 18 games.

The Titans drafted Harold Landry in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft to give them depth in their pass rush. He'll be needed much more now that Dodd's tenure in Tennessee is over.

The rest of the Titans report for training camp on Wednesday. The Titans' first camp practice is Thursday.