OXNARD, Calif. -- Suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving will not be punished by the league under the personal conduct policy stemming from a domestic violence allegation made by a former girlfriend that was later recanted, sources told ESPN.

In April, Irving was cleared by the Frisco, Texas, police after it investigated a complaint by his former girlfriend, but the NFL can impose a fine or suspension even if a charge is dropped.

In June, the NFL announced a suspension for Irving's violation of the substance abuse policy. It will be the second straight year Irving will miss the first four games of the season; he previously missed the first four games in 2017 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Irving's tumultuous offseason caused him to miss most of the offseason program as he went through a custody battle involving his daughter. He did not take part in the organized team activities, and during the minicamp he worked on his conditioning off to the side.

"I feel like I'm getting it all together," Irving said before his substance abuse suspension was announced. "I knew I should have done some things differently this offseason. Moving through it, I'm feeling much better and getting a lot of stuff handled."

He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp practices on Thursday in Oxnard. He will be able to take part in all of the practices and preseason games, but his suspension will begin before the Sept. 9 season opener against the Carolina Panthers.