Earl Thomas will not report to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' training camp Wednesday as he continues his push for a contract extension, a source confirmed to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The Seahawks are aware that Thomas won't attend and have said there is "zero chance" of a new deal for the star safety if he does not report, according to Mortensen.

NFL Network first reported Thomas' plan to skip the start of camp.

Thomas took his dispute to Instagram last week when he posted that the Seahawks should "make a trade happen" if they don't intend to sign him to an extension. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $40 million deal that pays him an annual salary that ranks sixth among safeties.

Thomas, 29, skipped Seattle's mandatory minicamp last month in protest of his contract situation. The three-time All-Pro was the NFL's highest-paid safety in terms of annual average when he signed his deal in 2014. The Kansas City Chiefs' Eric Berry now tops the list at $13 million per year.

Thomas and linebacker Bobby Wagner are two of the star defenders who remain with the Seahawks after an offseason of big-name departures. Seattle cut Richard Sherman, traded Michael Bennett, lost Sheldon Richardson in free agency and released Cliff Avril with a failed physical designation.

Kam Chancellor's football future is uncertain because of a neck injury. Seattle also lost tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson in free agency.