        <
        >

          The NFL is back: Here's the best from training camps

          play
          Greeny respects Jones backing up Garrett (1:26)

          Mike Greenberg suspects that Jason Garrett is on the hot seat heading into next season, but understands why Jerry Jones has his back. (1:26)

          2:07 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          After 22 NFL teams reported to training camp Wednesday, the fun continues Thursday.

          Wednesday was a busy day across the league. Andrew Luck is back and ready to practice. There are holdouts from star players like Aaron Donald, Julio Jones, Earl Thomas and Le'Veon Bell. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown showed up in a helicopter.

          NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from camps across the league.

          Cleveland Browns

          New England Patriots

          Chicago Bears

          Green Bay Packers

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Packers first-round pick Jaire Alexander got his first taste of the bike-riding tradition but decided halfway through his ride was too small.

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          The Packers kick off their 100th season this year. Here are 100 things to know about the Packers.

          Take our quiz: Test your Packers knowledge.

          Seattle Seahawks

          As Seattle gets back to work, QB Russell Wilson had a heckuva summer. It included four continents and a royal horse race.

          Best from Wednesday

          Los Angeles Rams

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          All the best cars from camp

          NFL players often like to make statements when they roll into training camp. Early indications this year suggest another camp full of unique rides, and NFL Nation writers are keeping an eye on parking lots across the league to see who's got the hot wheels.

          play
          0:36

          Antonio Brown arrives at camp in a helicopter

          WR Antonio Brown shows up with his family to Steelers camp in a helicopter.

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Indianapolis Colts

          Quarterback Andrew Luck will play in the team's preseason opener at Seattle on Aug. 9, coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. Luck hasn't played in a game since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Here's what he had to say:

          play
          0:50

          Luck: 'I've got a lot of work to do' heading into Week 1

          Andrew Luck knows his job is to keep improving every day as he returns from his shoulder injury.

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Cornerback Jalen Ramsey won't be at Jaguars camp for the first few days of camp:

          Kansas City Chiefs

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Fullback Anthony Sherman sets the fashion bar every year when Chiefs veterans report to training camp and this year is no different.

          Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer1d ago

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices