Mike Greenberg suspects that Jason Garrett is on the hot seat heading into next season, but understands why Jerry Jones has his back. (1:26)

After 22 NFL teams reported to training camp Wednesday, the fun continues Thursday.

Wednesday was a busy day across the league. Andrew Luck is back and ready to practice. There are holdouts from star players like Aaron Donald, Julio Jones, Earl Thomas and Le'Veon Bell. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown showed up in a helicopter.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from camps across the league.

Tom Brady, meet Tom and Brady. pic.twitter.com/P53vxSFKNi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 26, 2018

ESPN Staff Writer Packers first-round pick Jaire Alexander got his first taste of the bike-riding tradition but decided halfway through his ride was too small.

The Packers kick off their 100th season this year. Here are 100 things to know about the Packers.

Take our quiz: Test your Packers knowledge.

As Seattle gets back to work, QB Russell Wilson had a heckuva summer. It included four continents and a royal horse race.

Best from Wednesday

All the best cars from camp

NFL players often like to make statements when they roll into training camp. Early indications this year suggest another camp full of unique rides, and NFL Nation writers are keeping an eye on parking lots across the league to see who's got the hot wheels.

play 0:36 Antonio Brown arrives at camp in a helicopter WR Antonio Brown shows up with his family to Steelers camp in a helicopter.

Quarterback Andrew Luck will play in the team's preseason opener at Seattle on Aug. 9, coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. Luck hasn't played in a game since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Here's what he had to say:

play 0:50 Luck: 'I've got a lot of work to do' heading into Week 1 Andrew Luck knows his job is to keep improving every day as he returns from his shoulder injury.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey won't be at Jaguars camp for the first few days of camp: