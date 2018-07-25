        <
          The NFL is back: Here's the best from Wednesday at training camps

          Belichick doesn't want to talk about Butler (1:09)

          Bill Belichick won't answer questions about why Malcolm Butler didn't play in the Super Bowl, saying he is focused on training camp and this season. (1:09)

          2:44 PM ET
          Veterans for twenty-two NFL teams reported to training camp on Wednesday, and it was a busy day across the league. Andrew Luck is back and ready to practice. There are holdouts from star players like Aaron Donald, Julio Jones, Earl Thomas and Le'Veon Bell. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown showed up in a helicopter.

          NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from camps across the league.

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Asked about James Harrison questioning his player discipline, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he'll leave the ‘soap opera stuff' to others, focused on 2018.

          Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          San Francisco 49ers

          Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said the reaction to his recent night out in Beverly Hills opened his eyes to just how closely his every move is being watched. "Life is different now," he said, acknowledging, "I'm under a microscope."

          Houston Texans

          The Texans will open training camp Thursday with quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt "cleared and ready to go," according to general manager Brian Gaine.

          Los Angeles Rams

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Dallas Cowboys

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Jerry Jones said players will be required to stand for the anthem and not stay in the locker room prior to the game. He said President Trump's comments about the anthem situation have been "problematic," and added, "everybody would like it to go away."

          Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer9h ago

          All the best cars from camp

          NFL players often like to make statements when they roll into training camp. Early indications this year suggest another camp full of unique rides, and NFL Nation writers are keeping an eye on parking lots across the league to see who's got the hot wheels.

          Antonio Brown arrives at camp in a helicopter

          WR Antonio Brown shows up with his family to Steelers camp in a helicopter.

          New England Patriots

          Coach Bill Belichick didn't budge Wednesday morning when pressed on why he didn't play Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, saying he was only focused on the start of 2018 training camp. Here's the full transcript of what he said.

          San Francisco 49ers

          ESPN Staff Writer

          49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) has been cleared to go and he will practice on Thursday. Plan is to have Sherman practice two days on, one day off as he works back in.

          Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer9h ago

          Minnesota Vikings

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Vikings pay tribute to Tony Sparano on the video board in TCO Stadium.

          Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff Writer13h ago

          Cleveland Browns

          The Browns have talked about Dez Bryant as a possible addition with Josh Gordon away from the team as part of his rehab, general manager John Dorsey said Wednesday.

          "Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant?" Dorsey said as he and Hue Jackson met the media one day before the opening of training camp. "Yeah, that's natural. You're going to have discussions like that. Now, we'll see what comes to fruition in the next couple days, but we've talked about it."

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Indianapolis Colts

          Quarterback Andrew Luck will play in the team's preseason opener at Seattle on Aug. 9, coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. Luck hasn't played in a game since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Here's what he had to say:

          Luck: 'I've got a lot of work to do' heading into Week 1

          Andrew Luck knows his job is to keep improving every day as he returns from his shoulder injury.

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Cornerback Jalen Ramsey won't be at Jaguars camp for the first few days of camp:

          Atlanta Falcons

          The Falcons signed coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff to three-year contract extensions Wednesday morning. Both Quinn and Dimitroff are now signed through 2022.

          Carolina Panthers

          Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey says team focused on goal

          Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey says the team has all eyes focused on the Super Bowl and he believes it has the pieces to get there, starting with QB Cam Newton. McCaffrey is excited his role will increase under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

          Seattle Seahawks

          Kansas City Chiefs

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Fullback Anthony Sherman sets the fashion bar every year when Chiefs veterans report to training camp and this year is no different.

          Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer10h ago

