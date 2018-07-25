The NFL is back: Here's the best from Wednesday at training camps

Bill Belichick won't answer questions about why Malcolm Butler didn't play in the Super Bowl, saying he is focused on training camp and this season. (1:09)

Veterans for twenty-two NFL teams reported to training camp on Wednesday, and it was a busy day across the league. Andrew Luck is back and ready to practice. There are holdouts from star players like Aaron Donald, Julio Jones, Earl Thomas and Le'Veon Bell. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown showed up in a helicopter.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from camps across the league.

ESPN Staff Writer Asked about James Harrison questioning his player discipline, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he'll leave the ‘soap opera stuff' to others, focused on 2018.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said the reaction to his recent night out in Beverly Hills opened his eyes to just how closely his every move is being watched. "Life is different now," he said, acknowledging, "I'm under a microscope."

The Texans will open training camp Thursday with quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt "cleared and ready to go," according to general manager Brian Gaine.

ESPN Staff Writer Jerry Jones said players will be required to stand for the anthem and not stay in the locker room prior to the game. He said President Trump's comments about the anthem situation have been "problematic," and added, "everybody would like it to go away."

All the best cars from camp

NFL players often like to make statements when they roll into training camp. Early indications this year suggest another camp full of unique rides, and NFL Nation writers are keeping an eye on parking lots across the league to see who's got the hot wheels.

This is Cam Newton's newest toy to get around the Panthers' training camp at Wofford College. The franchise quarterback had somebody drive it up in his truck decked out in Auburn colors. pic.twitter.com/0rTHXw4g7E — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2018

play 0:36 Antonio Brown arrives at camp in a helicopter WR Antonio Brown shows up with his family to Steelers camp in a helicopter.

Coach Bill Belichick didn't budge Wednesday morning when pressed on why he didn't play Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, saying he was only focused on the start of 2018 training camp. Here's the full transcript of what he said.

ESPN Staff Writer 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) has been cleared to go and he will practice on Thursday. Plan is to have Sherman practice two days on, one day off as he works back in.

ESPN Staff Writer Vikings pay tribute to Tony Sparano on the video board in TCO Stadium.

The Browns have talked about Dez Bryant as a possible addition with Josh Gordon away from the team as part of his rehab, general manager John Dorsey said Wednesday.

"Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant?" Dorsey said as he and Hue Jackson met the media one day before the opening of training camp. "Yeah, that's natural. You're going to have discussions like that. Now, we'll see what comes to fruition in the next couple days, but we've talked about it."

Quarterback Andrew Luck will play in the team's preseason opener at Seattle on Aug. 9, coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. Luck hasn't played in a game since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Here's what he had to say:

play 0:50 Luck: 'I've got a lot of work to do' heading into Week 1 Andrew Luck knows his job is to keep improving every day as he returns from his shoulder injury.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey won't be at Jaguars camp for the first few days of camp:

The Falcons signed coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff to three-year contract extensions Wednesday morning. Both Quinn and Dimitroff are now signed through 2022.

play 0:23 Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey says team focused on goal Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey says the team has all eyes focused on the Super Bowl and he believes it has the pieces to get there, starting with QB Cam Newton. McCaffrey is excited his role will increase under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

