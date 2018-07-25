The best and craziest rides from NFL training camps

NFL players often like to make statements when they roll into training camp. James Harrison's firetruck arrival last year comes to mind.
Early indications this year suggest another camp full of unique rides -- is that a tank? -- and NFL Nation writers are keeping an eye on parking lots across the league to see who's got the hot wheels.
This is Cam Newton's newest toy to get around the Panthers' training camp at Wofford College. The franchise quarterback had somebody drive it up in his truck decked out in Auburn colors. pic.twitter.com/0rTHXw4g7E— David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2018
Packers WR @_WiFi_Ty_ says he can fit everything he needs for training camp in his @Slingshot pic.twitter.com/R54DljzQS6— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 24, 2018
Not sure DeMarcus Lawrence has a licence to drive one of these, so he decided it would be easier to pose in front of the military vehicle.
My Training Camp Whip Finally Arrived in Oxnard. 😤#CowboysCamp #TankUp #LawN90rder pic.twitter.com/RKR95D3hxu— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 23, 2018
.@brandincooks arriving to his first #RamsCamp in style 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qixw5nVgWY— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2018
The one thing #DallasCowboys WR @TerranceWill2 needed for three weeks in Oxnard ...https://t.co/UO8O9ZuCid— Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) July 25, 2018