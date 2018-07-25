The best and craziest rides from NFL training camps

Here's how Packers RB Ty Montgomery rolls into training camp in a bright yellow Slingshot. (0:23)

NFL players often like to make statements when they roll into training camp. James Harrison's firetruck arrival last year comes to mind.

Early indications this year suggest another camp full of unique rides -- is that a tank? -- and NFL Nation writers are keeping an eye on parking lots across the league to see who's got the hot wheels.

This is Cam Newton's newest toy to get around the Panthers' training camp at Wofford College. The franchise quarterback had somebody drive it up in his truck decked out in Auburn colors. pic.twitter.com/0rTHXw4g7E — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2018

Packers WR @_WiFi_Ty_ says he can fit everything he needs for training camp in his @Slingshot pic.twitter.com/R54DljzQS6 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 24, 2018

The one thing #DallasCowboys WR @TerranceWill2 needed for three weeks in Oxnard ...https://t.co/UO8O9ZuCid — Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) July 25, 2018