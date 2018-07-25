        <
          The best and craziest rides from NFL training camps

          play
          Montgomery rolls into Packers camp in style (0:23)

          Here's how Packers RB Ty Montgomery rolls into training camp in a bright yellow Slingshot. (0:23)

          12:39 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          NFL players often like to make statements when they roll into training camp. James Harrison's firetruck arrival last year comes to mind.

          Early indications this year suggest another camp full of unique rides -- is that a tank? -- and NFL Nation writers are keeping an eye on parking lots across the league to see who's got the hot wheels.

          Not sure DeMarcus Lawrence has a licence to drive one of these, so he decided it would be easier to pose in front of the military vehicle.

