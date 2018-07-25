Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, who held out of mandatory minicamp in hopes of landing a new contract, will report to Titans camp on time Wednesday, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lewan, who is scheduled to play on a fifth-year option worth $9.341 million in 2018, has been a Pro Bowl selection for the past two seasons.

Lewan was present for much of the Titans' OTAs, but he and his agents decided to skip June's minicamp in hopes of moving contract talks along.

Lewan and his representatives are aiming to surpass New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder as the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman. Solder received a four-year, $62 million deal with $35 million guaranteed from the Giants in March.

"Of course I think about it. I'm a professional athlete. I'm going to see these things. You see Nate Solder making the contract he did, it's awesome for him and the position," Lewan said last month when asked about Solder's deal. "I hope everybody gets paid ..."

Titans general manager Jon Robinson told Lewan they want to get a long-term deal done. Robinson has made moves to extend homegrown players like Lewan in the past, including giving Jurrell Casey a four-year, $60.4 million extension last summer even though the Pro Bowl defensive lineman had two years left on his previous contract.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.