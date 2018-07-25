Mike Sando explains why NFL insiders have Andrew Luck ranked as a tier two quarterback, despite his not having thrown since he had shoulder surgery. (1:13)

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will play in the team's preseason opener at Seattle on Aug. 9, coach Frank Reich said Wednesday.

The Colts want Luck to play in the preseason to help with him find his rhythm again after he missed last season with a right shoulder injury. He hasn't played in a game since Week 17 of the 2016 season.

"What we have determined is that I don't feel we have to overreact and say he has to play a ton more," Reich said. "He has logged a lot of game reps in his career, so we still want to be smart. He still has to get reps in preseason games, but we're not going to go over the top and try to get double the amount of reps."

Luck will practice fully Thursday and Friday before taking Saturday off an then practicing again on Sunday when the team is in full pads. The Colts want to mimic the regular season practice schedule as much as possible with Luck's return.

Luck had surgery on his right shoulder in January 2017 after playing through pain in the shoulder during the entire 2016 season. He missed the team's offseason workouts, all of training camp and eventually the entire 2017 season after experiencing soreness that couldn't be remedied by a cortisone shot once he started practicing in the middle of October. Luck also spent about six weeks in the Netherlands rehabbing his shoulder in late 2017. He originally injured his shoulder in Week 3 of the 2015 season.

"Andrew's focus is so focused right now on having the best season he possibly can," left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. "He's definitely ready to go mentally."