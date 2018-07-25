New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal is out for the season with a shoulder injury, a source tells ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Beal was taken with the second pick in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft earlier this month. The Giants gave up a third-round pick in 2019 to select Beal, who was the highest-drafted player in the supplemental draft since wide receiver Josh Gordon went in the second round in 2012.

Beal, 21, declared for the draft this spring because his academic eligibility was up in the air. The promising cornerback, who was a two-year starter at Western Michigan, provides the Giants with an injection of talent at a position of need.