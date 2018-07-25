The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a one-year contract to re-sign wide receiver Eli Rogers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rogers gives Pittsburgh more slot receiver help and depth at a crucial position. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger likes how Rogers uses quickness to beat man coverage in the middle of the field.

He suffered an ACL tear in the divisional-round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in January. It is unclear if he will be ready to start the season but began to visit with teams this week.

Rogers was second on the team with 48 receptions in 2016, but his production dipped to 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown as the team's No. 4 receiver this past year behind Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Steelers traded Bryant to the Oakland Raiders for a draft pick this offseason. Pittsburgh drafted wide receiver James Washington in the second round of this year's draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.