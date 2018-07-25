Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be a training camp holdout for the second year in a row as he was not among the players reporting Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was not present as Rams players were due to report by 1 p.m. ET. Practice begins Thursday.

A first-round pick in 2014, Donald is entering the final season of his rookie deal and is scheduled to earn $6.9 million. If he does not report to camp by Aug. 7, he will remain a restricted free agent after the season.

Last season, Donald reported on the eve of the opener -- without a new contract in place -- and was activated in Week 2.

The Rams have signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks (five years, $80 million) and running back Todd Gurley (four years, $60 million) to extensions this offseason.

"Each situation is different. Different players, different agents," general manager Les Snead told reporters Tuesday. "You work on everything simultaneously, but you really don't know when you're going to get something done or not because it's case by case."