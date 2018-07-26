The Atlanta Falcons and star receiver Julio Jones are working to resolve the contract differences that have had Jones planning to hold out of training camp, team and league sources told ESPN.

Jones has three years remaining on his contract, but both sides have had dialogue to creatively increase his potential to earn more than his scheduled $10.5 million base salary in 2018, the sources added.

The team had previously informed Jones it would not set a precedent by renegotiating a player's contract with three years left on it.

Now, Jones conceivably might not miss the start of training camp practices if the two sides can settle on a satisfactory adjustment to this year's income.

The team is willing to discuss another extension after the 2018 season, sources said.

Jones could be fined up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. The Falcons' first practice is set for Friday.

Earlier Wednesday, the Falcons announced that general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn had signed two-year extensions to their contracts that had two years remaining on their respective deals.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has stressed to the organization that building healthy relationships under the team's theme of "Brotherhood" is a platform for resolving differences, sources said.