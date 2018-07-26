RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have waived defensive lineman Malik McDowell, closing the book on one of the most disappointing draft picks in franchise history.

The team waived McDowell with a non-football-injury designation prior to their first practice of training camp on Thursday. Seattle also placed Kam Chancellor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, an expected move after the Pro Bowl strong safety and team captain suggested on social media earlier this month that his neck injury would prevent him from playing again.

Chancellor won't count against the Seahawks' 90-man roster while on PUP and is officially ineligible to play in 2018.

Editor's Picks Four continents, a royal run-in, one memorable summer vacation for Russell Wilson England. China. South Africa, a royal horse race. Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, packed plenty into the weeks since the Seahawks broke minicamp.

The Seahawks made McDowell their top draft pick in 2017, choosing him 35th overall out of Michigan State with the hope that he could step in right away and help their pass rush. But he never played a down for Seattle after suffering what the team described as a severe concussion during an ATV accident before training camp last summer.

McDowell spent his rookie season on the non-football-injury list. He was arrested in December on a disorderly conduct charge following a dispute at an Atlanta-area nightclub, later writing in an apology posted to Twitter that he was embarrassed by the incident.

McDowell's release was considered a formality with no sign that he was any closer to being medically cleared by the Seahawks.

The Seahawks also waived third-year cornerback DeAndre Elliott with a failed-physical designation. Elliott missed last season after dislocating his ankle in Seattle's final preseason game. With the roster spots freed by the moves with McDowell and Elliott, Seattle signed tight ends Kayaune Ross and Je'Ron Hamm.