JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. said he's approaching his one-game suspension the same way he's handling the left shoulder injury that has landed him on the PUP list: It's just another thing to overcome.

Fowler will sit out the season opener as punishment for his July 2017 arrest in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida. The case was closed in March when he pleaded no contest to charges of battery, criminal mischief and petit theft and received a year of probation, 75 hours of community service and a $925 fine.

"I've been overcoming everything, so it's just another challenge, honestly," Fowler said Thursday after the Jaguars' first training camp practice. "Come back Patriots game [in Week 2] and have a good game.

"... We really already knew it was going to happen. It's a situation that happened last year so NFL finally took it into their hands this year. We talked and they told me what it was going to be. I just appreciate them hearing me out, hearing my side of the story, and it could have always been worse, so I'm going to just take this game and be ready when we come back for the Patriots."

That arrest was Fowler's third off-field incident in 17 months, but he has not had any off-field issues since then nor been arrested. When asked if he has matured over the past year Fowler answered with a question of his own: "Did I go to jail? ... There we go."

Fowler, who turns 24 in August, was the third overall pick in 2015 and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The team declined to pick up his fifth-year option (which would have paid him $14.2 million in 2019) and he's facing a prove-it season in 2018.

"I honestly don't care," Fowler said about the team's decision.

Fowler, who missed his rookie season with a torn left ACL, had eight sacks and two more in the playoffs in 2017 after having just four sacks in 2016. He began training camp on the PUP list with a left shoulder injury that he suffered at some point last season (he says he doesn't remember exactly when) and said his main focus now is getting cleared so he can practice.

Fowler didn't participate in OTAs or minicamp and was also unable to work his upper body. He looks noticeably thinner but said he has been able to resume working out and said he's gained back some of the strength he lost.

"Weight does not matter with this one," Fowler said. "I'm a straight dog. It don't matter. Once I put on them pads it's a wrap. I'm just getting stronger. Coaches are looking out for me and being concerned and looking out for my health so all I can do is just get stronger and you guys'll know when I'm out there again."