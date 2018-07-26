FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said in June that he hoped to land an upgraded contract, but he relayed Thursday that he never considered holding out from training camp to get it.

Rob Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowler, including last season when he had 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and 8 touchdowns. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

"No, it hasn't even came close to considering that. Not even one bit," he said after the team's first practice of camp. "What I can do, though, is keep preparing, keep showing up every day, keep doing what I've got to do to get better."