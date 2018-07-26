PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy said Thursday he feels "very confident" about being able to play this season despite an ongoing police investigation into a home invasion at an Atlanta-area house he owns.

"I'm here right now, so I feel very confident," McCoy said at a news conference, which marked the first time he has addressed reporters since the July 10 attack at his house in which his ex-girlfriend was beaten and robbed of jewelry.

McCoy joined his teammates on the field Thursday at St. John Fisher College for the Bills' first public practice of training camp.

He deflected several questions about the incident during the news conference, saying he wanted to keep his focus on football. McCoy cited an "open investigation" but did not directly address whether he was a subject of the probe.

The NFL said Monday that it was continuing to review the matter involving McCoy but that his status had not changed. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Thursday he felt confident that McCoy would not be placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which would prevent him from practicing or playing while an investigation into a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy is ongoing.

"We don't control that, but we have a good understanding that it's a police investigation," Beane said. "Until they complete that -- there's no timeline with those things. Those things could be weeks, months, whatever. But we feel comfortable where it's at, and I think you'll see LeSean here."

Added Beane: "We've communicated with [the NFL]. We feel comfortable that LeSean is going to be here and ready to roll. We don't see that changing."

Beane said Thursday the team did its "due diligence" on the incident but that the team did not conduct its own investigation.

Police in Milton, Georgia, have not named any suspects in the home invasion, and the Fulton County district attorney's office declined to comment on the case Wednesday. McCoy's attorney, Don Samuel, has also declined to comment.

An attorney for the victim in the home invasion told ESPN earlier this month that her client suspects McCoy played a role in the attack but was not directly accusing McCoy of being behind it.