GREEN BAY, Wis. - Most of the NFL world seems focused on when Aaron Rodgers will sign a contract extension and return to his rightful place atop the player pay scale. The Green Bay Packers quarterback just wants a bigger bed and better TV in his training camp dorm room.

Editor's Picks Mike McCarthy approaches key season with 'regular' camp plan These are different times for Mike McCarthy, whose summer practices for the first time will mimic the regular season schedule.

To be sure, Rodgers spent the majority of his session with reporters after Thursday's first practice fielding questions about his contract - he has two years left on a deal that averages $22 million per season, which makes the two-time NFL MVP just the 10th-highest paid quarterback in the league - with a few questions sprinkled in about his new tight end Jimmy Graham and the perhaps potential return of rehabbing right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) in time for the regular-season opener.

Rodgers answered most of the contract questions with same approach, downplaying the importance of getting a deal done and refusing to put a deadline on it.

"I think they've talked about it enough that there's an expectation something would have been done," Rodgers said. "Obviously judging by the questions here there's kind of an expectation before we started. But I'm just trusting [agent] Dave [Dunn]. That's why he's representing me, he has my best interest in mind. They're taking care of those conversations, and I'm focused on this team and being a leader."

It was late in the session with reporters that he was finally asked this: If he's not worried about his contract or developing chemistry with his newest offensive weapon, then what's on his mind?

"First, I had to talk to Matt Klein because he put me on a twin bed with a little TV in my dorm room, so we've got to get that figured out," Rodgers said, referring to the Packers director of coaching operations. "I've been in the same room for about eight years. You'd think it'd be the same type of setup."

Rodgers chose not to take the Julio Jones/Earl Thomas/Khalil Mack approach to contract talks and threaten to hold out from training camp.

"I don't really operate like that; I have two years left on my deal," Rodgers said. "They're obviously more than willing to talk about an extension. There wasn't any animosity on either side."

General manager Brian Gutekunst told ESPN on Thursday that he still expects a deal to get done but he did not say when.

"Aaron is obviously very important to us, and both sides want this thing to get done and I'm sure at some point we will," Gutekunst said. "But I think the main thing for us is winning, and right now I think everybody is focused now on the field and what we're trying to do. This is the beginning of the our training camp and our season, and I think all focus is on that team and how we can support that team. Obviously when the season's over, we transition into more of a scouting role and the draft and roster-building type of things. Right now, even though roster building is 365 (days a year), the guys who are out there right now, we want to give them everything we can to succeed."

For his part, Rodgers made no mention of a hard deadline before he would cease to engage in talks.

"I'm not talking with them, Dave's talking with them," Rodgers said. "I don't know. That's a big what-if, and we still have plenty of time before that.

"I don't know if there's a time table. The feelings haven't changed. Obviously I'd love to be here and I think they've spoken at length about wanting to extend my deal. But now that I'm here my focus is definitely on other places. It's on my teammates, my leadership role, my performance on the field. That's why I have Dave Dunn to take care of all that stuff."