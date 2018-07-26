METAIRIE, La. -- A NFL arbitrator ruled the New Orleans Saints must pay nearly $400,000 to late owner Tom Benson's former personal assistant for unpaid overtime and other fees, according to documents obtained by the New Orleans Advocate.

However, according to The Advocate's report, arbitrator Harold Henderson had previously rejected former assistant Rodney Henry's claims that he was fired for retaliation after accusing Benson's wife and current owner Gayle Benson of harassment and racial discrimination.

Henry, who worked for Benson for about 25 years, sued the team after being fired in 2015, but a federal judge ruled that his claims must be decided through the NFL's arbitration process based on his employment contract. Both sides can now appeal the decision in federal court if they desire.

The Saints and the NFL both declined to comment Thursday.

Henry first sued the team in November 2015, claiming he was owed years of back pay and unpaid overtime for working long and unscheduled hours. He amended his lawsuit in January 2016 to add the claims of harassment and discrimination, which the Saints dismissed as "ridiculous accusations."

According to The Advocate, Henderson found that the Saints violated federal labor law by failing to pay overtime wages and ordered them to pay $100,000 in unpaid overtime.

Henderson also ordered the Saints to pay a fee of about $105,000 that Henry's contract guaranteed him if he was dismissed by someone other than Tom Benson; Henry was informed of his firing by the team's human resources director. Henderson also ordered the Saints to pay Henry nearly $190,000 to cover his attorneys' fees.