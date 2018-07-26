Representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association have a meeting scheduled in New York on Friday as part of their ongoing discussions about the issue of player protests, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The meeting is expected to be a smaller group than one that met at the commissioner's office last October to discuss the same issue. That meeting included dozens of players and team and league executives.

Last week, the league and the NFLPA issued a joint statement that read "no new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks" while both sides continue to hold discussions to figure out how to move forward.

The league decided to put its new anthem policy on hold with the Miami Dolphins facing backlash after submitting required paperwork to the NFL that included potential disciplinary measures for player protests during the national anthem, sources told ESPN.

The NFL had decided in May that teams would be fined if players didn't stand during the national anthem while on the field. The rule was to forbid players from sitting or taking a knee if they are on the field or sideline during the anthem but would allow them to stay in the locker room if they wish. The league left the punishment of players up to the teams.

The policy was challenged this month in a grievance by the players' union.