        <
        >

          The NFL is back: Here's the best from training camps

          play
          Schefter: Lewan's deal richest ever for an OL (1:02)

          Adam Schefter breaks news that Taylor Lewan signs the richest contract ever given to an offensive lineman. (1:02)

          8:41 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Cardinals, Broncos, Chargers and Vikings open training camp on Friday, meaning all 32 NFL teams are now camping. Meanwhile, the Titans gave Taylor Lewan the richest deal for an offensive lineman in NFL history, and Drew Brees demolished a poor pinata.

          NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from camps across the league.

          Tennessee Titans

          There's a new sheriff in town. 🤠 #TitanUp

          A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on

          New Orleans Saints

          New England Patriots

          Atlanta Falcons

          play
          0:41

          Jones returns to Falcons after contract dispute

          Falcons WR Julio Jones talks about returning to the team healthy after an eventful offseason.

          Cleveland Browns

          Houston Texans

          @deshaunwatson ➡️ @deandrehopkins #TexansCamp

          A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on

          😍😍😍 #TexansCamp

          A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on

          Carolina Panthers

          Green Bay Packers

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices