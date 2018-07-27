Adam Schefter breaks news that Taylor Lewan signs the richest contract ever given to an offensive lineman. (1:02)

The Cardinals, Broncos, Chargers and Vikings open training camp on Friday, meaning all 32 NFL teams are now camping. Meanwhile, the Titans gave Taylor Lewan the richest deal for an offensive lineman in NFL history, and Drew Brees demolished a poor pinata.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from camps across the league.

Drew Brees takes out a piñata 🎯 🎉



(Our view, and his view 😎)#SaintsQBs #SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/tnY0iu8WXL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2018

play 0:41 Jones returns to Falcons after contract dispute Falcons WR Julio Jones talks about returning to the team healthy after an eventful offseason.

Meet Myles Garuff!



Myles is a 12-week old rottweiler/hound mix who loves digging up fossils in his spare time! 🦖



Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/mUnEwHhJYb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 27, 2018

🚨 PUPPY POUND CAM 🚨 https://t.co/HVgbsHfKEK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 27, 2018

@deshaunwatson ➡️ @deandrehopkins #TexansCamp A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on Jul 27, 2018 at 9:28am PDT

😍😍😍 #TexansCamp A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on Jul 27, 2018 at 8:39am PDT

When the DJ plays your song request 👏 pic.twitter.com/U92w3afN6d — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2018