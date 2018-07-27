Mike Greenberg highlights the issue with Julio Jones being tied down to his current long-term deal when he deserves more for his production. (1:14)

Julio Jones' revised contract with the Atlanta Falcons will net him an additional $2.9 million in 2018 and an assurance that the team will conduct good-faith negotiations on another extension in 2019, according to league sources.

Editor's Picks Quinn says he knew Jones would report to camp Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that he knew wide receiver Julio Jones would report to training camp despite a contract dispute. On Wednesday, the team announced an adjustment had been made to Jones' contract for this season.

Jones received a $4.4 million signing bonus that was previously part of his scheduled base salary in 2019. The All-Pro receiver agreed to lower his base salary from $10.5 million to $9 million for the net of an additional $2.9 million this season, sources said.

Jones will make $13.4 million in 2018 instead of $10.5 million. None of the money is incentivized.

The Falcons consider this a salary-cap-neutral deal because the $4.4 million signing bonus can be spread in equal parts over three years for accounting purposes. That means it won't affect their plans to work on contract negotiations for left tackle Jake Matthews and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, sources said.

Jones had planned to hold out from training camp without an adjustment to his contract. The assurance from the team that it would hold good-faith negotiations on another contract in 2019 was also a catalyst to the compromise, sources said.

The wide receiver officially reported to training camp Thursday ahead of the Falcons' first practice Friday morning. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he had expected Jones at camp for a while.