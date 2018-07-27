CINCINNATI -- Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert said he will be "good to go" by the time the team opens their season against the Colts on Sept. 9.

Editor's Picks NFL Future Power Rankings: 1-32 projection for next three seasons These rankings aren't just for this season. Add in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, too. Our panel of Insiders goes 1-32 on who's in the best and worst shape.

Eifert started camp on the physically unable to perform list Thursday and worked out on the side field instead of practicing with the team. He had surgery on his back to end his 2016 and 2017 seasons and has only played in 10 games in the last two years.

"I'm just anxious to get back out there, said Eifert, who was able to participate in OTAs but sat out mini-camp in June. "It's just been a while. I'm kind of tired of just sitting around watching, but I've put myself in a great position right now, in shape and ready to go, so I'll be fine."

Eifert said he doesn't know yet if he'll play in any preseason games or when he'll come off the PUP list. He played in the first two preseason games in 2017 but was held out of the final two as a precaution due to a knee issue.

"I'm just taking it one step at a time," Eifert said. "We honestly haven't even talked about it. Right now I'm on the side field, but I will eventually be back to practice and then figure out the preseason games."